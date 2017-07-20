We still haven’t seen anything else than bits of the second-generation Nissan Leaf, but through company’s official teasers we found out many things about the on-board technologies.

The latest piece of the puzzle fitted to the grid has to do with a new system set to premiere on the model when Nissan unwraps it on September 6 – the e-Pedal, which seems to involve heavy regeneration. “With the flip of a switch, the technology turns your accelerator into an e-Pedal, allowing drivers to accelerate, decelerate and stop using just the e-Pedal,” says Nissan. That sounds much like the system used by the Chevrolet Bolt all-electric compact, even though the Japanese company claims “e-Pedal technology is the world’s first one-pedal operation hat allows drivers to bring the car to a complete stop even on hills, stay in position, and resume driving instantly.”

The 2018 Leaf is set to debut on September 6th at a special event in Tokyo, and should come miles ahead of the current generation both in terms of design and technologies. It will feature the new design language as seen on the Micra, while on-board technology will make it compatible with the new line of long range electrics represented by the Chevrolet Bolt and the Tesla Model 3. We could also be looking at more than one battery versions – to boast affordability or practicality.