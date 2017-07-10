While Skoda is mostly known for its modern affiliation to the VW Group that kicked off in the early 1990s, the Mladá Boleslav, Czech Republic-based automaker was actually established back in 1895.

Back then the company was known as Laurin & Klement after its founders, and was involved with bicycles at first, then switching to motorcycles and then actual cars. This clever ad is looking to shows us the long 122-year history in a magically -short visit of the company’s museum. The main characters, one using a first-generation Octavia RS and the other the latest Kodiaq SUV, have actually alerted the security guard. In the meantime, we get to experience the company’s transition to four wheels, along with the way its logo has evolved throughout the years.

Of course, the two actors are also Václav Laurin and Václav Klement lookalikes and they get to play the hooligans at the end by burning rubber to design Skoda’s current logo on the museum’s floor. The video even shows us what the future has in store, via the all-electric concept Vision E – as the company aims to move into the zero-emissions era starting 2020. Before that happens, electrification will reach the Superb and Kodiaq flagships, which are set to receive plug in hybrid versions sometime in 2019.