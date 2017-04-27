The world’s best-selling electric car has decided to show its proficiency by entering a huge adventure – the 10,000-mile journey from the British Isles to Mongolia.

All-electric cars are reaching out towards all motorsport branches these days – we have Formula E, the Electric GT Championship, and others, but not even hard competitions such as Mongol Rally have been forgotten. The Nissan Leaf AT-EV (All Terrain Electric Vehicle) is looking to enter the grueling adventure, based on a very regular 30-kWh Acenta, and of course prepared for the feat by a specialist – engineering company RML Group, from the United Kingdom. This summer the electric Leaf will need to resist 10,000 miles (16,000 kilometers) on its way to Mongolia, so enhancements have been made: a set of Speedline SL2 Marmora wheels get Maxsport RB3 skinny tires.

Additional protection is provided by welding plates to the underside of the wishbones, along with braided brake lines, big mud flaps and a 6-mm sump guard made from aluminum. A roof rack helps carry additional equipment, while an LED bar will provide extra light at night in the wilderness. Inside, the engineers took off the rear bench to save 32 kilograms (70 pounds). The model will be entered by electric vehicle advocate Plug In Adventures and co-founder Chris Ramsey will be stopping to promote the benefits of going electric.