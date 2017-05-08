We’re not easily endorsing personal sales – but this one is actually very special in the way the current owner says goodbye to its beloved car, and that includes dinosaurs, space and corals.

Just like with anything in our lives be become fond off, even inanimate objects such as our cars can assume much emotion. A good example is Eugene Romanovsky, who decided to deliver a proper send off to his 1996 Suzuki Vitara as he decided to sell it with “deep sorrow.” Aside from the regular way of selling your car, he also created a video ad for his “best friend” – and we can only bow in front of this creative effort. As it turns out, his precious Vitara can effectively go everywhere “with no fear.” It’s also “friendly to environment” thanks to its 1.6-liter injection engine, all the while diving into deep waters to watch coral life or search for extraterrestrial life on the Moon.

If we do some quick math it means it has racked more than 238,855 miles (384,400 kilometers), though perhaps space kms aren’t so ruthless on cars anymore. From anyone’s perspective, a 1996 Suzuki Vitara is anything but heart-shattering. Though after watching Romanovsky’s ad our professional convictions have suffered a change of heart. While trying to sell his car, the guy has turned into a YouTube star with almost 2 million views – at the time of writing – and more than 1,000 comments – so we’re pretty sure he won’t have a hard time getting his beloved Vitara a new home.