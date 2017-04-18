While back in the days of the VW Group acquisition the Czech manufacturer was nothing but a name from behind the communist curtain, today Skoda is a top global player, which even has the guts to envision a racy crossover-coupe.

Skoda was acquired by VW Ag in the early 1990s to serve as the group’s budget brand, but that has certainly changed. Today there are very small differences in price when comparing models from Skoda and Volkswagen – or possibly you might even have a sweeter deal on the latter. And Skoda seems ready to move even further up market, as they are signaling their intentions with the presentation of the new Vision E concept t scheduled to debut in front of the worldwide audience of the Auto Shanghai motor show in China this week.

It’s a prototype for now, but there are some strong internal hints that a production version would become a Kodiaq crossover-coupe combination version. But besides providing a taste of an upcoming model that will enter the segment basically premiered almost a decade ago by the first-generation BMW X6, the Skoda concept is so much more. This concept also shows that Skoda has electrification plans – 300 horsepower (225 kilowatts) come from a fully electric powertrain, and it’s now sitting up as the brand’s most powerful car ever, more so than the 280-hp, AWD Superb 2.0 TSI. Skoda adds, the Vision E will max out at 112 mph (180 kph) – and has a range of 310 miles (500 kilometers).

The interior has plenty of space, mostly because of the long wheelbase coming in at 2,850 millimeters (112 inches) – and there’s also no B pillar so getting in and out of the vehicle is a breeze. By the looks of it there’s even ample headroom – even though we’re dealing with a sloped roofline. In addition, the Vision E has level 3 autonomous driving technology – it can handle traffic jams and go on itself on the motorway.