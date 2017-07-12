The British exotic automaker is preparing a revolution – it started with the all-new DB11 and its next step will be the introduction of the Vantage, seen here playing in prototype form on the Green Hell.

Aston Martin is going through a virtual rebirth – with the introduction of the DB11 and the upcoming arrival of their own hypercar, the Red Bull co-developed Valkyrie. The automaker is also going through the final development stages for the Vantage, which includes countless laps of the Nurburgring Nordschleife. With the all-new Vantage, the Aston Martin brand will have new models at both ends of the range – and also something for anyone looking in between at the DB11. Of course, the Vantage is going to use a modified, smaller version of the all-new aluminum spaceframe platform of the DB11.

With the current generation Vantage having arrived way back in 2006, the interior will naturally include a revolutionary transformation. According to Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer, the Vantage will retain the possibility to select between a purists’ manual gearbox and one with paddle shifters. And under the hood, of course, we’re going to find the Mercedes-AMG sourced twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8, probably the same one also seen recently in the DB 11.