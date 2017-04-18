This day and age – when Nurburgring records are all the rage – including in electric mode – even small crossovers like Hyundai’s upcoming global proposition, get tested on the famed German track.

The South Korean automaker already has more than one model for the subcompact crossover segment – the Creta, their top selling car in India, and the Kicks, a model that joined the Rio Olympics. But for the global market Hyundai is doing something else – the Kona. And the model is coming with a bold design – including double headlight styling. But rocking the Nurburgring with a subcompact crossover has a different purpose and reason – they’re not going to fight against the Mercedes GLA 45. Instead they are testing it for reliability reasons – and doing it on the Nurburgring because Hyundai’s European testing center is located… at the Nurburgring.

The powertrain options are anyone’s guess for now, but we can take a few swings – 1.0 or 1.4 T-GDI for Europe, whereas the Americans will receive a 147-hp 2.0-liter from the Elantra sedan. And if the Nurburgring testing pays off in other directions as well, we might even see a hot version using the 1.6-liter turbo. By the way, Hyundai is not going to play the subcompact crossover game alone, with Kia also developing the Stonic (name not official) to help the group catch an even bigger market share.