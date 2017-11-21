As in a new infotainment screen, captured while the camouflaged prototype was undergoing testing – another sign the manufacturer is just about getting ready to unwrap the update for the compact luxury sedan.

The official introduction of the thoroughly upgraded 2018 Mercedes C-Class is most likely just around the corner – and knowing the German automaker’s past record with such “secrets” we’re expecting the impending full leak reveal to happy any day now. The model is most likely going to make the first public appearance in front of the worldwide audience of the North American International Auto Show in Detroit this coming January – so the mid-cycle refresh for the premium sedan is expected to roll out online even sooner.

The prototype that has been spied recently in Germany didn’t even care to hide its new Comand infotainment system with a wider display. It’s not exactly a major surprise since anyone interested in the three-pointed star logo will know it has already been previewed officially via the near-production GLC F-Cell showcased this September during the Frankfurt Motor Show. The outgoing C Class display size goes up to 8.4 inches in diagonal, but the hydrogen-powered crossover has a 10.25-inch one (pictured). The sedan is going to inherit it, along with the new multifunction touchpad with handwriting recognition.