The German automaker is preparing to deliver an all-new generation of the Polo subcompact, but the iconic model won’t be the only player in the segment because the VW brand is also preparing the T-Roc.

This is their all-new crossover, based on the new generation Polo and the T-Roc has been recently spotted at the Nürburgring being trialed by the company’s test drivers. This new video shows the small crossover going all out on the track and the credentials seem due here because the handling seems top notch. The test prototype still wears a full camouflage suit but we can see the design’s cues – such as the narrow grille and headlights. There’s also a rather thick C-pillar and a steeply racked glass line in the back for added style – which is also granted by the raised spoiler on the roof.

Just like the all-new Polo, or the Ibiza that has already premiered and its own Arona subcompact crossover, the T-Roc small crossover uses the smallest version of VW’s MQB architecture. This means the models will have just about the same powertrains – three- and four-cylinder turbocharged engines. It’s still unclear if the T-Roc goes squarely against the Nissan Juke with optional AWD or the Renault Captur and feature just front wheel drive.