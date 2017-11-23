The next generation BMW 3 Series is clearly in the making, as prototypes have been spotted all over – and now we’re of course very interested when test mules reach the unforgiving ‘Ring.

Codenamed G20, the all-new generation of the 3 Series is advancing with the usual development stages, fortunately including the hotter versions – such as the one captured here sporting its credentials on the Nurburgring Nordschleife. It’s allegedly the M340i, something that’s not as expensive and extreme as the M3 but stacks up well against the likes of the Mercedes-AMG C43 and Audi S4. As far as we can tell from the video of the prototype on the Nurburgring, the test driver wasn’t interested in breaking a new record, instead looking to pace it in terms of endurance.

When the M340i arrives, there’s little to no surprises to be seen – it’s going to field one of the great BMW engines, the 3.0-liter straight-six B58 packing 340 horsepower (254 kilowatts) and 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters) of torque. Of course, the ubiquitous ZF eight-speed transmission will take care of things, directing the torque to the rear wheels – or perhaps even an optional xDrive setup, if some sources are correct.