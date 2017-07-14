Performance sedans have always been an important niche for premium automakers – but even more so now when everybody is churning out four-door coupes.

And arguably the most entitled automaker to do so is Mercedes, who popularized this new idea with the original CLS – now in its third generation and ready to be joined by a counterpart from the Mercedes-AMG division. We’re of course talking about the incoming AMG GT sedan, which should arrive sometime next year as a 2019 model year. Before that happens, Mercedes is ironing out all the details, and seemingly resolving every issue with the help of pre-production prototypes. The AMG GT four door is certainly going to be something to behold – considering its previewing GT sedan concept sported an 816 hp hybrid powertrain.

This means the Affalterbach brand is just about ready to embrace hybridization as a way of enhancing performance even more without trespassing on emissions limits – hopefully. The Mercedes-AMG sedan is certainly going to have its work cut out, because among its competitors we can speak of one Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid, the current flagship sporting no less than 680 hp. This means the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 from the AMG GT range will be offered alongside at least one or two electric motors to try and match the Porsche prowess.