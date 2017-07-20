Back in 2016 at the Beijing Auto Show, Jaguar decided to stretch its paws and showcase the XFL longer wheelbase version of the midsize XF sedan – packing some 6.1 inches (157 mm) of extra rear legroom.

The model become available in China exclusively – which is known for its love of enlarged rear space – and had lots of company in the form of models such as the Audi A6L, BMW 5 Series Long Wheelbase, and the Mercedes E-Class L. Caught here sifting through the Nürburgring’s Green Hell corners is the enhanced version of the compact XE sedan – which should bode well upon release against the likes of Audi A4L, 3 Series Long Wheelbase, and the C-Class L. It’s still unknown how much more rear legroom will be available to passengers – most likely only the ones residing in China – but we can tell you the standard XE has a 2,835 mm (111.6 inches) wheelbase.

There’s lots of camouflage on the car – but the XEL should come with virtually the same design as the standard model. We could be looking at a prototype that marries two engineering needs though – perhaps Jaguar is hiding under the full-body wraps a refresh for the XE lineup. Naturally, we knew it’s the longer-wheelbase version due to those longer rear doors for easier access. We might have to wait until a major show in the People’s Republic comes up to see this new XE version – possibly the 2018 Beijing Motor Show starting next April.