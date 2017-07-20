Home » Jaguar

[Video] Spied – Jaguar XEL is flaunting its longer wheelbase on the ‘Ring

[Video] Spied – Jaguar XEL is flaunting its longer wheelbase on the ‘Ring image

Back in 2016 at the Beijing Auto Show, Jaguar decided to stretch its paws and showcase the XFL longer wheelbase version of the midsize XF sedan – packing some 6.1 inches (157 mm) of extra rear legroom.

The model become available in China exclusively – which is known for its love of enlarged rear space – and had lots of company in the form of models such as the Audi A6L, BMW 5 Series Long Wheelbase, and the Mercedes E-Class L. Caught here sifting through the Nürburgring’s Green Hell corners is the enhanced version of the compact XE sedan – which should bode well upon release against the likes of Audi A4L, 3 Series Long Wheelbase, and the C-Class L. It’s still unknown how much more rear legroom will be available to passengers – most likely only the ones residing in China – but we can tell you the standard XE has a 2,835 mm (111.6 inches) wheelbase.

There’s lots of camouflage on the car – but the XEL should come with virtually the same design as the standard model. We could be looking at a prototype that marries two engineering needs though – perhaps Jaguar is hiding under the full-body wraps a refresh for the XE lineup. Naturally, we knew it’s the longer-wheelbase version due to those longer rear doors for easier access. We might have to wait until a major show in the People’s Republic comes up to see this new XE version – possibly the 2018 Beijing Motor Show starting next April.

 