Sadly enough – the production of the Dodge Viper, manufactured by hand back in America – is coming to an end this year, but not before a fan crowdfunded attempt to take down the Nurburgring record.

And happily enough – on this occasion – the Nurburgring circuit has come to life thanks to the roar of Dodge Viper ACR’s V10. Yes, the fan supported Dodge Viper is at the Green Hell – we wish the company would officially back them up somehow, it would be a great swan song for the model. We’re not sure the 640 hp monster will manage a new lap record for production cars, with those hypercars such as the McLaren P1 LM having set the bar pretty high – but the Dodge Viper ACR did come up with numerous official records at home in America, so it might stand a chance in the hands of a talented driver and with optimal track conditions.

We’re looking here at the ACR-E – fitted with the extreme aero package – and at a $160,000 help-the-Viper-bring-the-Ring-record-back-home crowdfunded campaign that sent two Vipers to the Green Hell. The models are allegedly using Kumho tires, and the only addition to the standard fitments being a rollcage. The vide doesn’t involve the Touristenfahrten configuration when the main straight is missing, so prototypes are videobombing Dale Lomas, the YouTuber that caught the Viper on tape – we spotted in the background the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 and the 2018 BMW M5.