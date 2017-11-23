It’s called the XING Mobility Miss R and it’s also entirely electric, with the Taipei-based startup aiming to dethrone the still unproven Tesla Roadster from the throne of quickest accelerating car in the world.

Just to be clear – we’re talking here about unproven specifications – from Tesla because it hasn’t yet submitted the Roadster to independent validation of its claims for an acceleration of 1.9 seconds to the 60 mph (96 kph) mark. And from XING Mobility because, well… there’s a big chance this is all vaporware, as we’ve seen many before try and fail even before coming up with a real, life-sized model. So, take this all with a pinch of salt. The electric startup comes with an interesting idea – a rally-inspired supercar that equals the mighty one megawatt (1,341 hp) of power of the Koenigsegg One:1 and the record-breaking Agera RS.

The source of motion arrives in the form of four independent electric motors delivering four-wheel torque vectoring and some exquisite performance numbers: 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in 1.8 seconds, 0-124 mph (0-200 kph) in 5.1 seconds, and a maximum speed of more than 168 mph (270 kph) – which on this occasion falls way below the Tesla Roadster mark of 250+ mph. The powertrain has battery swapping capabilities and an in-house developed modular battery system with 98 stackable modules, each containing 42 lithium-ion cells, thus reaching 4,116 cells. The first prototype should arrive next year, with deliveries scheduled for 2019 at the price of one million dollars and a limit of just 20 examples.