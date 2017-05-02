The Nurburgring SUV record holder is ready to jet its pink slip on a retirement cruise, but the rather crazy Cayenne Turbo S is still loved by the aftermarket community.

The fastest crossover on the Nürburgring is also Stuttgart’s flagship SUV – and one of the most powerful crossovers out there in standard configuration, with the biturbo 4.8-liter V8 delivering an ecstatic 570 horsepower (419 kilowatts) and 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meters) of torque. But that’s still not enough in TechArt’s book – especially since the aftermarket specialist is celebrating its 30th anniversary. For the party, the Turbo S has been enhanced to a huge 720 hp (529 kW) and 678 lb-ft (920 Nm) – which is even more torque than in the Cayenne S Diesel, the one that towed the Airbus A380 for the Guinness record.

The additional 150 hp (110 kW) and 88 lb-ft (120 Nm) were massaged from the V8 gasoline engine via tweaked out turbochargers, a reworked exhaust system, and by installing a sports air filter. Additional modifications included the oil and water lines and a recalibrated ECU. Now the high-performance SUV will sprint to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 3.8 seconds, which is 0.3 seconds faster than the Cayenne Turbo S Sport Chrono Package – while maximum speed now stands at 193 mph (311 kph) instead of the standard model’s 176 mph (284 kph).