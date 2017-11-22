After just a few teases – not the barrage some automakers are putting us to – Aston Martin has decided to take off the virtual online wraps off its new generation Vantage sports coupe.

The arrival of the DB11 announced the spawn of an entirely new era for the British exotic manufacturer, and now the strategy is being sanctioned with the introduction of the more affordable, so potentially better-selling new Vantage. Interestingly, it doesn’t necessarily relate in full with its larger brother and instead takes inspiration from the one-off DB10 prepared for James Bond’s appearance in the movie Spectre – which actually had a total of ten examples on set for… you know, the usual destruction purposes. According to chief exterior designer Miles Nurnberger the 2018 Vantage comes with differentiations to the rest of the family, because “if the DB11 is the gentleman, the Vantage is the hunter.”

It’s also not the evolutionary deal we’ve unfortunately come across most new models from manufacturers in this day and age – comes with the same proportions but adopts a decidedly more aggressive, dynamic stance. Main new design features include the huge gaped opening at the front, the ultra-slim and ultra-wide taillights as well as the race-ready looking diffuser. The idea is to use them as efficiently possible in terms of aerodynamics – the rear diff will control turbulence, and along with the front splitter and the side gill panels helps with the downforce specifications. It also takes a jab at the competition in terms of dimensions – it’s two inches shorter than a Porsche 911, but comes with a 10 inches longer wheelbase for ample space inside.

Speaking of which, the cockpit has virtually nothing to do with the Astons of old, for better or worse – the sporty feeling is up while the elegance associated with the brand is almost nowhere to be seen. The weight distribution is also an ideal 50/50, and the 4.0-liter biturbocharged V8 sits closer to the middle thanks to the all-new aluminum chassis, shared with the DB11. The Mercedes-AMG-sourced engine, specifically tuned for the Vantage’s plans, gains unique engine, fuel and gearbox mapping, along with specific settings for the exhaust. It arrives with 503 horsepower, 80 more than in the V8 Vantage GT, and 505 pound-feet of torque – performance is sublime since the new Vantage weighs 3,373 pounds, which is around 300 pounds less than its predecessor. As such, the 0-60 mph time is of 3.6 seconds, with a maximum speed of 195 mph.