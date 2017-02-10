The most hardcore Dodge Challenger SRT is going to be even better than the all-mighty Hellcat – and comes with a rather ostentatious name – Demon – though it might just have the credentials to warrant it.

Dodge has again teased us to the slow reveal of the 2018 Challenger SRT Demon and we now know it has a huge appetite for fresh air – thanks to the biggest functional hood scoop on a production car. The latest teaser is aptly named Forced Induction, and we get to see the car’s huge Air Grabber cold air intake hood. At over 45 square inches (290.3 square centimeters), it’s the biggest on any production vehicle to date. The supercharged V8 gets even more oxygen to make all the power it needs – because just like the Hellcat, the Demon also comes with a pair of illuminated Air Catcher intakes in the headlight buckets. Combined with the Air Grabber hood scoop, Dodge says it will display lower inlet air temperatures than the Hellcat.

Since we’re dealing with an entire series of teasers, we already know from the previous installments the Challenger Demon will shave off 215 pounds (97.5 kilograms) the curb weight of the Hellcat by ways of getting rid of the seats (even the one on the right, not just the back bench), stereo speakers, some sound deadening, and many other bits and pieces. Dodge and SRT also allowed us to see they are using special Demon-branded 18- x 11-inch 315/40R18 Nitto NT05R drag radials, and we’re probably getting even more specs before the New York Auto Show introduction – Dodge has only revealed six of its 14 planned clips.