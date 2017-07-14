The new, compact E-Pace, Jaguar’s only second SUV ever, has recently been revealed at home in London – with the automaker bringing yet another Guinness World Record under its belt.

But we’re going to detail the latter in a different post, because we’re firstly more interested in the car itself. The Jaguar E-Pace is arriving to take on the similarly-sized Audi Q3, BMW X1 and Mercedes-Benz GLA – and while it shares the DNA with its larger brother the F-Pace, we can also see interesting sporty cues coming from the F-Type. The E-Pace is a transverse-engined, steel-structured crossover that also shares some elements with the Range Rover Evoque architecture – and it’s viewed as ‘the cub’ within Jaguar (Easter Egg mother and baby Jaguar cub on the windscreen edge). It also uses some Jaguar XF suspension hardware, with chief engineer Graham Wilkins promising the complete Jaguar driving experience.

Jaguar design director Ian Callum’s team used a coupe-like window line, bulging rear haunches and 21-inch alloys – the biggest ever offered on an SUV in this segment to make buyers proud they are using a more practical “F-Type” crossover. The E-Pace interior is also building on the lessons learned with the XE failure, and improves on the XF and F-Pace models – with all models using standard Jaguar Touch Pro infotainment with 10-inch wide capacitive touchscreen system, 4G connectivity, eight wi-fi hotspots and a suite of connected apps. It can also be mixed with the 12.3-inch TFT instrument panel, as well as an optional next-gen head-up display.

The rear should provide plenty space, because the wheelbase is longer than of the RR Evoque, packing 20.4 cubic feet of space with the seats up. Powertrain choices come in a round of five – all of the 2.0-liter four-cylinder Ingenium variety. Diesel versions come in the form of 150, 180, or 240 horsepower, with gasoline options netting 246 and 296 horsepower. There’s a nine-speed automatic gearbox, with six-speed manual also available, alongside AWD for all versions save for the base diesel option. The top trim choices get Active Driveline AWD, with independent distribution to each wheel and a RWD-biased setup. Design wise, there’s also the option of the R-Dynamic model with a sportier stance.