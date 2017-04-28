While working on its electric mobility plans, Volkswagen is also catering to the world craze of the decade – crossovers – and soon they’ll have a complete new entry into the segment with the T-Roc.

The all-new T-Roc is set to become their smallest entry to date in the popular SUV segment, and we could be seeing it officially debuting in front of the worldwide audience of the Frankfurt Motor Show this fall. The German brand is teasing us to the model with a camouflaged prototype shoot, delivering its “Power,” “Design,” and “Off-Road” promises – that latter part has us worried just a little bit. The T-Roc of course is based on the multifunctional MQB platform, which is used by virtually all models in the group in the subcompact, compact and even midsize area.

The model has been previewed in 2014 by the T-Roc concept, which slotted below the Tiguan at 164.5 inches (4,178 mm) long, 72.1 inches (1,831 mm) wide, and 59.1 inches (1,501 mm) tall, with a 102.2-inch (2,595-mm) wheelbase. That would be 12-inches (308 mm) shorter and 5.6 inches (142 mm) lower than the Tiguan, if the proportions are carried. We can also assume 4Motion will be available, if VW speaks of off-road credentials.