Automakers are now making a habit out of showcasing their newest cars before actually revealing them – they just give us a preview of the camouflaged prototype.

And the VW Group is apparently passionate about this practice – we recently saw the Skoda Yeti replacement, named Karoq now, and now the namesake VW brand is showcasing the 2018 Polo ahead of time. The Polo is just about as famous as the Golf – it has almost reached the sixth generation and has been around for 42 years and 14 million sold units. Unfortunately, the uniformity of the VW Group is clear here as well, so we can’t call the supermini as being exciting anymore. The folks from Wolfsburg are nevertheless getting ready for the moment when the all-new model will actually premiere in front of the worldwide audience. On the design standpoint we already know almost everything since we saw an uncamouflaged example a while back – and one could treat it as a facelift.

VW meanwhile is going ahead with the marketing process and has come up with a video to promote the model, albeit using a fully camouflaged near-production prototype. This evolutionary Polo is riding on the MQB A0 modified architecture – and it’s the second one to do so after the Ibiza, meaning we can expect a larger size while being lighter. The powertrains should be clear though – the usual array of three- and four-cylinder turbocharged engines, including the new 1.5-liter TSI Evo that came with the Golf facelift and is also on offer for the Spanish car.