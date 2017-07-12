While Volvo Cars certainly has interesting things going around, it’s larger Volvo Trucks unrelated counterpart does have the upper hand when it comes to crazy-interesting marketing campaigns.

Of course, everyone knows about Jean-Claude van Damme’s epic split on two Volvo trucks done in motion – but oh there’s so much more – one of our personal favorites is that one time when a lab rat was trained to operate a lorry truck inside the stone quarry. It’s time for the American division to show its worth, and they are kicking off the festivities for the introduction of their new VNL with a quirky Guinness World Record. Representatives have been called to witness the world’s largest unboxing, starring a 3-year old kid. Volvo Trucks latest stunt involved the smallish kid opening the box that featured the full-size big rig. And if you think things are left to chance, you’re mistaken.

The company actually had specifics in order to qualify for the world’s largest unboxing – the bespoke box had to cover the semi completely, a person should be able to open it by hand and without any tools, and the truck had to exit the package without destroying the case. In addition, the only building materials allowed were cardboard, cellophane, and some internal reinforcement. “Setting a Guinness World Records title was truly remarkable, but what was most rewarding for me was seeing Joel become so excited seeing the new Volvo VNL 760 revealed when he opened the box,” commented Magnus Koeck, vice president of marketing and brand management for Volvo Trucks North America. Joel Jovine was at home in Charlotte, North Carolina, when he woke up to an 80-foot long box containing the new VNL 760 long-haul semi – there were even juice boxes for him in the sleeper section and a driver also took him for a ride.