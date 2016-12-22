Next year Volkswagen has some pretty big and a very small but nimble introduction – we’re talking about the large four-door coupe Arteon, the bigger than Tiguan Allspace and the feisty up! GTI.

And VW is diligently preparing for their introduction, so the company has decided to share some of its thoughts in an official preview of the three cars. First up, the Tiguan Allspace, comes with an expanded wheelbase of 4.3 inches (11 centimeters), for a more spacious interior and optional third-row seating just like in the larger Atlas. We already caught a glimpse of the model via the China-bound Tiguan L and the European model is going to feature its introduction at the Geneva Motor Show in March.

Next up is the all-new Arteon – which comes to replace the outgoing CC with “fast lines,” according to the company – and ideas of flagship status. Power is said to be provided by a lineup of 2.0-liter engines in both petrol and diesel form, with a hybridized V6 on the way and maybe even a shooting brake version.

Last, but not least, is the odd up!GTI – probably the last to debut in 2017 – and coming with 114-horsepower (85-kilowatt) under the hood thanks to a tweaked version of the 1.0-liter TSI three cylinder engine that will deliver sporty credentials. We’re also expecting similar red accent and sporty cues as seen on the facelifted Golf GTI.