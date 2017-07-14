With a time of just 5:44.72, Travis Pastrana literally obliterated the record for the event during this recent weekend’s edition of the Climb to the Clouds, soaring up New Hampshire’s Mount Washington.

Funny enough, Pastrana actually beat his teammate David Higgins, who was the previous record holder for the 6:09.09 time he managed back in 2014. As we can see, it’s pretty impressive to shave off 24 seconds off anyone’s time. Pastrana was driving a bespoke Subaru WRX STI rally car handled by Vermont SportsCar. The four-cylinder turbocharged Subaru Boxer engine was actually massaged to 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts) and we’re fortunate enough to have the automaker release his run in full. On a side note, his run is all the more impressive because new rules prevented him from taking a co-pilot, unlike it was the case during previous years.

“We’re exceptionally proud of our team’s new record at this iconic race event,” commented Subaru Motorsports Marketing Manager Rob Weir. To defend and beat our old record took massive commitment from the team and especially our drivers. We put a production-based WRX STI on the top of the podium even against purpose-built hillclimb machines.” Higgins wasn’t able to protect his record because he suffered an accident early in the race, and him and his teammate were reportedly mere seconds away from each other during practice. The 7.6-mile (12-kilometer) Mt. Washington road course is among the oldest American motorsport events – first being run back in 1904.