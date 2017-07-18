German publication Sport Auto has decided to make the day for Chevy Corvette fans everywhere, filling a gap left void by the official team – the ardent question of how fast is the latest ‘Vette around the Nurburgring Nordschleife.

Chevrolet hasn’t catered to Corvette fans like it did with the Camaro ones – they took the latest ZL1 to the German track twice – but fortunately independent tests are also quite the reliable source of information. Under Sport Auto’s professional driver guidance, the supercharged sports coupe lapped the infamous Green Hell in 7 minutes 13.9 seconds, which is actually no less than 2.14 seconds faster than what Chevrolet officially published for the Camaro ZL1 1LE – the muscle car managed an impressive time of 7 minutes 16.04 seconds in late June.

The ongoing Corvette generation has appeared for the 2015 model year, and under the sports car’s hood resides a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 with 650 horsepower (485 kilowatts) and 650 pound-feet (881 Newton-meters) of torque, mated to a choice of seven-speed manual, used for this fast lap, or the comfortable eight-speed automatic. This lap time is actually the quickest for any Corvette around the Nordschleife, though it’s actually showing the difference with modern supercars – the Mercedes-AMG GT R came up with 7:10.92 and the Lamborghini Huracan Performante is the benchmark at 6:52.01. We should see the ZR1 Corvette soon, to take its rightful place in the pantheon.

Via Sport Auto