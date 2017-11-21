The all-new Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid, currently the flagship version of the second-generation model, is coming live for its North American introduction at the Los Angeles Auto Show.

But before bowing in front of the worldwide audience of the high-profile event it has decided to flex its electrified muscles, trekking around a North American track – a joyride that’s sure to entice a few customers into impulsive buying at the LA Auto Show. The Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid has been put through its paces around the Vancouver Island Motorsport Circuit, pushing over 100 miles per hour (160 kilometers per hour) on the track in the blissful symphony of the plug-in biturbo V8 and the tire squealing. It’s decidedly a fast lap, though Porsche doesn’t care for the official time – so we can assume the track record remained in place.

The new Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid is naturally the sedan’s top choice today, with an incredible 680 horsepower (507 kilowatts) and 626 pound-feet (848 Newton-meters) of torque thanks to the 4.0-liter biturbo V8 gasoline with 550 hp (410 kW) and 567 lb-ft (768 Newton-meters), as well as a powerful electric motor with 136 hp (101 kW). Linked to a 14.1 kilowatt-hour liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery, the latter will enable 31 miles (49 kilometers) of electric driving. Or combined they will go for a 0-60 mph (96 kph) sprint of just 3.2 seconds.