One of the most famous names involved in the marvelous world of Formula One, the Williams F1 racing team is getting its own documentary, chronicling the exploits from its apparition back in 1977.

The Williams Formula 1 team is one of the iconic participants in the F1 competition – though most recently the queen of motorsport has been ungracious with them, lending a stark lack of success. Nevertheless, the team established back in 1977 by Sir Frank Williams and engineer Sir Patrick Head has a lot of history to share, including nine Constructors’ Championships, seven Drivers’ Championships, and a total of 114 victories spanning four decades of existence. All that will be immortalized through “Williams”, a documentary set for release on August 4, 2017, in select theaters in the U.K.

Their first race was the Spanish Grand Prix in 1977, and the chronicle will stop at the most recent – the 2017 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, with the movie speaking of both highs and lows – including the 1986 road car crash that left owner Sir Frank Williams in the wheelchair or the infamous 1994 crash that killed Ayrton Senna. The documentary was directed by Morgan Matthews, with DVD, Blu-Ray, and on-demand streaming available from August 14.