What do these two cars have in common – aside from the fact that once their parents were “married”? Well, the ability to haul families at a blistering pace.

Let’s get the party started with the German side of the show – Mercedes’ first trailer for the new Mercedes-AMG E63 S Wagon sees the incredible wagon hit some stunning mountain scenery. And it can do that really well – with the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine packing 604 hp and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque. That’s enough to get mother in law, wife and kids – as well as luggage – to 62 mph (100 km/h) in a supercars’ 3.6 seconds and then onto a limited 180 mph (290 km/h) maximum speed.

Then let’s move to the American type of family hauler – a seven place SUV. And the 2018 Dodge Durango SRT doesn’t disappoint – the car has AWD so it’s actually capable of engulfing in a burnout smoke all four of them. And Dodge has the proof for that. It’s about the fastest full-size SUV out there thanks to the 6.4-litre Hemi V8’s 475hp and 470lb-ft of torque. It can tow over 8,000lbs (3,628kg), drive modes and 60 mph (96 km/h) credentials in 4.4 seconds, with the burnout-free quarter mile handled in 12.9 seconds.