The German automaker is preparing to unveil a second I.D. concept at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit next month – apparently bridging the gap between a legendary model and its electric future.

The company unveiled its first I.D. concept – based on the new MEB architecture – not long ago at the Paris Motor Show, and is now preparing for a second iteration, which as far as we can make out from the teaser serves as a connection with the well known Microbus – albeit with a high-tech, modern look. Wolfsburg is again saying the second I.D. concept is going to be “revolutionary” and serve as a preview of a “new era of mobility” because it’s coming with a long-range electric powertrain and full autonomous systems.

We could also be looking at an enhancement of the previously revealed Budd-e concept seen at the start of the year during the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas – as there seems to be a design connection between the two. Technical details include two electric motors and all-wheel drive, with the resident MEB architecture in charge. According to rumors off the mill, it will transform into a fully autonomous vehicle at the touch of the VW logo, be able to travel up to 311 miles (500 kilometers) on a single charge and have space for seven people.