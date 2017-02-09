With SUVs, trucks and crossovers continuing their rise to fame one would think station wagons are obsolete, but it seems Volvo thinks otherwise – as they bring the new V90 and its Cross Country version to the US.

In all honesty, we’re pretty sure the V90 Cross Country will be the best seller of the duo, despite its rather steep price jump from the regular brethren – the V90 starts from $49,950 while the Cross Country counterpart will be at least $55,300. When compared to the European specification model, Volvo has upped the stakes by adding as standard equipment the R-Design pack, which comes with a host of visual exterior enhancements. Standard perks for both include 19-inch matte black diamond cut alloy wheels, the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a panoramic moonroof, a power sunshade, and a very useful sports chassis.

As far as powertrains are concerned, Volvo offers the T5 as the basis with 250 horsepower and 258 lb-ft hooked to an 8-speed automatic transmission – and if you want all wheel drive you’ll need to upgrade to the T6, boasting 316 hp and 295 lb-ft. If you want to hit the opera, maybe the V90 Inscription is better suited – it comes with a luxury vibe, Sensus infotainment and navigation, the dynamic chassis, as well as a wide variety of safety systems. The T5 will set you back $51,950 and the T6 AWD will cost $57,950. The V90 Cross Country will only be sold as the T6 AWD, costing $55,300.