Sweden is making a very important vehicle from now on – the compact XC60 crossover, a model that is even more adamant to the company’s future than any of its larger brothers – XC90 or the S/V90.

With a complete new generation – the old one took home about 30 percent of the brand’s sales around the world – the XC60 has moved to the midsize segment thanks to the use of the SPA platform that has first underpinned the XC90 and then the S/V 90. Volvo premiered this new crossover – which has the design cues of the larger brother but manages to outshine it – at the Geneva Motor Show in March and at the New York Auto Show in April. Now, the model that at one time reigned supreme in the hugely competitive premium SUV segment in Europe is coming out the gates of the Torslanda factory at home in Sweden. The previous generation was built in almost one million examples during almost a decade of production.

The first production unit to reach a customer was a left-hand-drive model with a Crystal White paint and of T5 Inscription AWD designation. This powertrain has a turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine churning out 250 horsepower and 258 pound-feet (350 Newton-meters) of torque sent to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.