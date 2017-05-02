We recently told you that Volkswagen also updated its frugal BlueMotion version alongside the rest of the other variants in the Golf family late last year when they unveiled the facelift.

And the company also presented the model during the Vienna Motor Symposium – with even more details about the model coming out now. The group’s all new 1.5-liter, four-cylinder turbocharged gasoline engine is at the core of this new TSI Evo unit, and customers will be able to acquire it starting this summer if they live in Europe. Equipped with the updated DSG transmission, it also packs a new version of the coasting function that can now completely turn off the engine at speeds of up to 130 kph (81 mph). VW promises a 0.4 liters / 100 km reduction in fuel consumption – 0.2 liters better than the current version, with the old coasting function.

The secret is a compact lithium-ion battery working with the Golf’s 12-volt electrics. It will keep all the electrics up and running while the engine is shut down, while a so-called “Q-diode” will regulate the current flow with the vehicle’s regular lead-acid batteries. The 1.5-liter TSI Evo can be turned on via the starter, the clutches of the DSG, or both. Power comes in at 130 horsepower (96 kilowatts) and 147 pound-feet (200 Newton-meters) of torque, with fuel economy estimated at 4.6 liters / 100 km (corresponding to 104 g/km of CO2) in the New European Driving Cycle (NEDC).