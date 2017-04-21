The 2017 Auto Shanghai has featured numerous world premieres, signaling its growing importance, but also likes to cater for the local market – case in point, the VW Phideon GTE.

Volkswagen – among Dieselgate and other stuff it has to do – hasn’t decided what to replace the Phaeton with, so today the flagship sedan is the Passat just about everywhere. Save for China, of course, where the next best thing comes as the Phideon, a model that has been presented for some time. It was first seen at the 2016 Geneva Motor Show, and it’s now on the catwalk of the 2017 Auto Shanghai to show off some eco consciousness. Turned as the Phideon GTE, it will become the most powerful model to wear the moniker, thanks to the plug-in hybrid powertrain taken from another China-only deal, the Audi A6 L E-Tron.

So, the green sedan is going to be assembled locally for the Chinese market, using a 2.0-liter TFSI gasoline engine and an electric motor for a combined output of 245 horsepower (180 kilowatts) and 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters) of torque. The European Passat GTE only has a meager 1.4 TSI, and with the electric motor develops 218 hp (160 kW) and 243 lb-ft (400 Nm). The Phideon GTE also gets a 14.1-kWh lithium-ion battery, which is good for an all-electric range of up to 31 miles (50 kilometers).