The aftermarket specialist is taking an already proven racer and turning it into a proper rocket on wheels – with a lot of new components used to deliver a significant power bump.

The Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport S is the quickest front-wheel drive production car around the Nürburgring Nordschleife, but the tuners at B&B Automobiltechnik seem to be willing to cater for those drivers that actually want to beat other GTI Clubsport S owners. The S version of the Golf GTI Clubsport comes out to play with 310 hp in stock form but B&B has extracted no less than 473 hp (353 kW) and 457 pound-feet (620 Newton-meters) of torque. The company says its raft of upgrades makes the sprint to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) go down from 6.3 seconds to 4.5 seconds while the 124 mph (200 kph) mark is done in 12.8 seconds.

The tuner will treat the hot hatchback turned hardcore monster to 12,950 euro worth of upgrades, with some of them including a modified intake, an uprated turbo, a bigger charge air cooler, a higher capacity fuel pump and improved injectors. There’s also a new exhaust with a sports catalytic converter and also a supplementary oil cooler for another 1,298 euros. B&B Automobiltechnik can also offer less costly upgrades – to 355 hp (265 kW), 380 hp (283 kW), and 424 hp (316 kW).