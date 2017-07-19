The British sports car manufacturer, which has just gone through a parent change, is going about its usual business – including teasing us to a mysterious new introduction that should be revealed later this week.

So far, the Norfolk-based niche automaker has published three teaser images on its social media accounts, though the stills have been surrounded by utter silence as there isn’t any captioning to explaining or give a hint towards the identity of the model to be showcased soon. As far as media speculation is concerned, the general consensus is the black 19-inch alloy wheels are pointing towards yet another Evora derivation. It would be very interesting if it were the case, because the automaker has previously announced it would take the wraps off the Evora 400 Roadster this year, and since we’re in the middle of the summer… it might be it.

The styling of the rear bumper is also evocative of the Evora, albeit we’re dealing here with a lot more carbon fiber. This might be the case with the droptop – you know Lotus is obsessed with weight – so the engineers might be looking to compensate the increase in weight brought by the roadster’s mechanical complexity. We might even be looking at the open top version of the Evora Sport 410 – more powerful and lighter than the Evora 400 – packing a supercharged 3.5-liter V6 engine with 410 horsepower at 7,000 rpm and 420 Newton-meters (310 pound-feet) of torque at 3,500 rpm.