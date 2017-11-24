The South Korean small crossover is already out and about across certain territories – at home and in Europe, for example – but it’s only now gearing up for the official premiere in North American form, at the upcoming Los Angeles Auto Show.

Don’t get fooled by the fact the automaker is teasing the Kona – you can have a look at the Euro-spec model and be sure you’re not going to miss out on any of its features. Hyundai is finally moving to offer the very fresh Kona crossover on the US market, with the official premiere scheduled for November 29 at the Los Angeles Auto Show – which is close to six months later than the premiere at home in South Korea.

There aren’t too many details to discuss about the North American version, albeit we do know some specs – for example the use of two four-cylinder gasoline engines, a 1.6 turbo and a 2.0 naturally aspirated, linked to either front- or all-wheel drive configurations. The base spec is using the larger 2.0-liter naturally aspirated unit with 147 horsepower (110 kilowatts) and 132-pound feet (179 Newton-meters) of torque, mated to a six-speed auto. Not to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) is over in 10 seconds and the Kona will top out at 120 mph (193 kph). Go for the more advanced 1.6-liter turbo inline-four and you gain 175 hp (130 kW) and 195 lb-ft (264 Nm) of torque – along with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The performance figures are better as well – 7.7 seconds and a max speed of 130 mph (209 kph).