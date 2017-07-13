First showcased back in 2015 as a concept and labeled as a dream unlikely to come true, the Zarooq Sand Racer 500 GT from United Arab Emirates is apparently still a thing.

The main idea is to have a vehicle that mixes the looks and performance of a… well, performance car, but with real off-road features and again, performance. The model comes with just two seats and a mid-engine layout, and for better fun it exclusively relates the power to the rear wheels. Hold on to your checkbooks just yet, because while the Sand Racer 500 GT is indeed going into production, at home in the UAE has an unnerving starting price of $450,000.

For that cash, Zarooq Motors is giving up a naturally aspirated 6.2-liter V8 engine sourced from GM, capable of a good 525 hp and 660 Newton-meters (487 pound-feet) of torque. The vehicle tips the scales at 1,300 kilograms (2,866 pounds), and there’s even an interesting gearbox – a “racing-grade” five-speed sequential transmission. The model’s on and off-road adabtability comes courtesy of an adjustable suspension with road and sand ride heights, as well as maximum suspension travel of 45 centimeters (17.7 inches) thanks to Dakar-derived Intrax dampers. Other perks include the full carbon fiber body, built-in roll cage, and a hand-made interior coming courtesy of… Mansory.