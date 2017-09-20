Have you ever dreamed of a pocket Jeep – if you did, your desire might come true, although according to the latest report, the automaker is only considering such a model for certain regions.

Jeep is finally going to debut the much anticipated, spied and leaked next-generation Wrangler at the upcoming Los Angeles Auto Show this December, ahead of hitting dealerships early next year. Later in 2018 the automaker is also allegedly going to deliver the pickup version, rumored to be called the Scrambler, with showrooms packing it in early 2019. According to the latest rumor though, this isn’t the only interesting model Jeep is preparing, because sources are reporting there will also be a never before seen A-segment SUV to enter the lineup below the Renegade.

There’s a catch though – because North American clients won’t be getting it – only regions that love small cars. The model has actually been hinted previously by the company, “I’m pretty confident that it is going to be a viable segment for us in the future. The reality is that we have to go through all of the usual business planning processes first,” commented Mike Manley, jeep’s chief at the Paris Motor Show in 2016. There are no drawbacks to its petite dimensions though, because the boss added it would make the Jeep badge proud with the usual off-road chops – and further reports are pointing to a possible production location in India, the world’s second most populous country.

Via Automotive News