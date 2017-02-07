The newest Lexus sports car flagship is the LC series – with either the LC 500 or the 500h – and we’re all in agreement it’s one true Japanese take on the luxury grand tourer.

While the regular Lexus LC 500 has a 5.0-liter V8 boasting 471 horsepower (351 kilowatts) and 398 pound-feet (540 Newton-meters), some people might be wanting more, as a spiritual successor to the LF-A supercar. Toyota – as Lexus parent – might agree, because the company has recently registered the name “LC F” on February 3, 2017 and then “Lexus LC F” on February 6, 2017. Of course, this doesn’t necessarily mean the vehicle is actually coming – though if we were to take the RC F there’s nothing wrong with adding the F particulate. In the RC F, the same 5.0-liter V8 boasts just about the same as the regular LC 500 – and we’re pretty sure the engine has enough oomph left in it for an upgrade.

So, with the RC F getting 467 hp and the standard LC 500 just a tad higher at 471 hp the automaker might want to differentiate them for the owners looking to showcase what they paid for. Lexus could end the naturally-aspirated life of the 5.0-liter V8 much in the way Toyota did back in 2012 with the Sports 650 concept that boasted no less than 650 hp (478 kW) and 524 lb-ft (710 Nm) under the hood of then-current generation LS sedan.

Via Auto Guide